Memorial night for Hartlepool siblings raises more than £20,000 for Alice House Hospice

A annual fundraising night in memory of two Hartlepool siblings that has raised over £20,000 for the town’s hospice is returning for another year.

For 11 years, John Gough and his partner Ann Bates have organised the Liam Gough Memorial Night in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Liam, a social worker and fundraiser, passed away on New Year’s Day in 2008 at the age of just 53.

The night is also in tribute to John and Liam’s sister Angela O’Hara who was cared for by the hospice before her death in 2003. An area of the hospice’s gardens is named after her.

To date, the annual event has raised in excess of £21,000 for patient care provided by the hospice in Wells Avenue.

John and Ann were presented with an award from the hospice at last year’s event in recognition of their outstanding contribution.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s night which takes place on Friday, November 23, once again in the Rovers Quoit Club on Easington Road, Hartlepool.

John Gough said: “The event has been going strong now for over a decade and we are so happy to have been able to raise such a great amount for hospice patients in Liam and Angela’s memory; we’re working hard to continue this success at next month’s event and would like to thank everyone for their support over the years.

“As I always say when planning the night, ‘failure is not an option.’”

Starting from 7pm, the evening will include live music from Hartlepool band The Valentines along with bingo, a raffle and auction.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at Alice House, added: “John and Ann, along with family and friends are remarkable supporters of hospice patients and their fundraising is a wonderful tribute to John’s much missed brother and sister.

“These nights are always great fun and really successful, so I’m sure this year’s will be no different.

“As ever, we would like to extend our warmest thanks to John and Ann as well as all who support them in their hard work.”

Tickets are £4 per person and early booking is advised as the event usually sells out.

They are available from John on 07904 641875 or from Greg at the hospice on (01429) 855529.

Proceeds from the night go towards the £2.7 million the hospice needs to raise from the community each year.

For details of other upcoming events in aid of the hospice visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk