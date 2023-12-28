Miller Homes thanked for supporting North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Found Trust charity appeal
Miller Homes, which has six developments across Teesside, launched its appeal in support of the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust Charity.
The charity wished to provide older patients with long-term health conditions with gifts.
Donna Clark, sales director of Miller Homes Teesside, whose developments include Hartside View, off the A179, in Hartlepool, said: “We would like to thank staff, contractors and customers for their extremely kind donations which has seen over 135 presents delivered”.
“We received a fantastic array of gifts from slippers and pyjamas to adult colouring books and gift sets and have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity of local people.”
Suzi Campbell, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, added: "We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the team at Miller Homes Teesside for hosting collection hubs across the region to allow donations from their staff, contractors and the general public.”