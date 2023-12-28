Miller Homes thanked for supporting North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Found Trust charity appeal

A housebuilder has been thanked after its staff, contractors and customers donated Christmas presents to a charity.

Miller Homes, which has six developments across Teesside, launched its appeal in support of the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust Charity.

The charity wished to provide older patients with long-term health conditions with gifts.

Donna Clark, sales director of Miller Homes Teesside, whose developments include Hartside View, off the A179, in Hartlepool, said: “We would like to thank staff, contractors and customers for their extremely kind donations which has seen over 135 presents delivered”.

Miller Homes employees pictured with the gifts for NHS North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

“We received a fantastic array of gifts from slippers and pyjamas to adult colouring books and gift sets and have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity of local people.”