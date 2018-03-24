More than £500,000 secured for Rossmere Park restoration

More than half a million pounds is to be spent restoring a popular Hartlepool park back to its former glory.

It comes as Hartlepool Borough Council has been awarded £549,810 to help redevelop Rossmere Park.

Mondegreen EB Ltd – a not-for-profit company which specialises in managing community projects funded through the Landfill Communities Fund – has written to the council offering the grant.

The money will help realise a masterplan for Rossmere Park which proposes a new car park, a covered events space, works to the pond and the refurbishment of existing play areas.

Other developments will include the installation of a ball court and an improved toddler’s facility within the existing cafe.

Councillor Dave Hunter, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “This project will breathe new life into this popular park and offers so many benefits to the local community.

“We’re very grateful to Mondegreen EB Ltd for supporting our masterplan for Rossmere Park and can’t wait to start work on the site.”

Angela Pease, community projects manager at Mondegreen EB Ltd, said they are looking forward to the plans coming to fuition.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this grant to Hartlepool Borough Council to help regenerate a much loved park.

“The plans for Rossmere Park look very exciting and we can’t wait to see these come to fruition.”