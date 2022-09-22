News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motorists face disruption after car overturns on the A19 near Hartlepool

Emergency services were called after a van flipped on to its roof on the A19 southbound.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:35 pm

The incident happened just before 11.30am on Thursday, September 22, near to the Tees flyover, where a white Vauxhall Combo 2000 overturned.

The male driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, suffered a small cut to his head.

There were tailbacks and some disruption while the road was cleared.

The incident happened on the A19 southbound.

Most Popular

Cleveland Police said: “At around 11:20am police received reports of a white Vauxhall Combo 2000 van having flipped onto its roof.

"The male driver was initially trapped inside of the vehicle, but was eventually freed and escaped with a small cut to his head.

"Some traffic disruption and tailbacks were caused by the incident whilst the road was cleared.”

A fire engine also attended the incident. Cleveland Fire Brigade has said it was not needed as the casualty managed to get out of the overturned vehicle.

Read More

Read More
Cleveland Police appeal for video footage of large scale disturbance in Billingh...
MotoristsEmergency servicesA19HartlepoolCleveland Police