Motorists face disruption after car overturns on the A19 near Hartlepool
Emergency services were called after a van flipped on to its roof on the A19 southbound.
The incident happened just before 11.30am on Thursday, September 22, near to the Tees flyover, where a white Vauxhall Combo 2000 overturned.
The male driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, suffered a small cut to his head.
There were tailbacks and some disruption while the road was cleared.
Cleveland Police said: “At around 11:20am police received reports of a white Vauxhall Combo 2000 van having flipped onto its roof.
"The male driver was initially trapped inside of the vehicle, but was eventually freed and escaped with a small cut to his head.
"Some traffic disruption and tailbacks were caused by the incident whilst the road was cleared.”
A fire engine also attended the incident. Cleveland Fire Brigade has said it was not needed as the casualty managed to get out of the overturned vehicle.