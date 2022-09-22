The incident happened just before 11.30am on Thursday, September 22, near to the Tees flyover, where a white Vauxhall Combo 2000 overturned.

The male driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, suffered a small cut to his head.

There were tailbacks and some disruption while the road was cleared.

The incident happened on the A19 southbound.

Cleveland Police said: “At around 11:20am police received reports of a white Vauxhall Combo 2000 van having flipped onto its roof.

"The male driver was initially trapped inside of the vehicle, but was eventually freed and escaped with a small cut to his head.

"Some traffic disruption and tailbacks were caused by the incident whilst the road was cleared.”