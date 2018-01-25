Motorists warned of delays on A19 following a crash in Sunderland

Drivers are being warned of heavy congestion following a crash on the A19 this morning.

Northumbria Police said there is heavy congestion southbound on the A19 near to Hylton Bridge after a vehicle collision.

Road closures in Benfield.

A spokesman said: "Please be patient and avoid the area if you can."

Elsewhere in the region there are also road closures at both ends of Benfield Road - the junction with the Coast Road at the top and at the entrance to Benfield Business Park.

There will be a number of diversions in place around the area and motorists are advised to use Chillingham Road for Heaton and Station Road for Wallsend and allow extra time for your journey in this area.

Access is being allowed to traffic and pedestrians for private and commercial premises only.