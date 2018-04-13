MP pledges support to two health campaigns

An MP has pledged to support and raise awareness of two health campaigns for conditions that affect thousands of lives every year.

Easington MP Grahame Morris’ office has signed up to take part in training to raise awareness of the challenges people with Parkinson’s disease face.

The member of parliament has also pledged to help raise awareness of symptoms during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month throughout April.

Through the training with Parkinson’s UK, Mr Morris’ office will learn more about the progressive neurological condition, the complex symptoms people face, as well as how to recognise and best support constituents with it.

He said: “It is shocking that people with Parkinson’s face so many barriers, including being mistaken for being drunk, when out in public.

“My office staff and I want to take the training so that we are all better equipped to improve the lives of everyone affected by the condition in the Easington constituency and better understand the issues faced by those who come to my advice surgery.”

Figures show Parkinson’s affects one in 350 people in the Easington constituency.

April is also Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 44 people die from it every day in the UK, making it the nation’s second biggest cancer killer.

Mr Morris said: “I would urge my constituents, if they are worried that something is wrong, to visit their GP. They will want to see you. Your GP may be able to put your mind at rest or refer you for further testing.

“Early diagnosis really can save lives.”