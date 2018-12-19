Mum of America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin speaks of pride after teenager singer lands record deal

The mum of America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin has spoken of her pride after seeing her talented daughter land a record deal.

Teenage singing sensation Courtney announced this week that she has signed a deal with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco.

The 14-year-old, from Hesleden, has secured the deal after blowing away judges and winning fans around the world when she appeared on the hit American TV show earlier this year.

It’s been an incredible year for Courtney who first travelled to LA with dad Paul Hadwin back in March to audition for America’s Got Talent.

During her audition Courtney blew away celebrity judges – Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – when she sang Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

She was given the Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel to signal that she had made through to the live shows in the competition.

The Academy at Shotton Hall are incredibly proud of pupil Courtney Hadwin.

Her powerful voice and lively performances saw the teenager make it to the last stages of the competition, but she narrowly missed out on winning, coming sixth overall.

Since then she has continued to live her dream, taking part in a number of performances with other stars from the show in Las Vegas, and securing a place on show America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The programme, starting in January, will see her perform alongside Got Talent greats such as Susan Boyle, as Got Talent winners and the most famous stars compete to win.

Courtney broke the news of the record deal on Twitter saying: “So excited to finally say that I have signed a record deal with @syco & @aristarecords.

“Thank you so much this wouldn’t be possible without all your support #dreamsdocometrue. Now let’s make music.”

Mum Annemarie Hadwin said: “Courtney has worked so hard over the past few years and she deserves everything that comes her way.

“We love her so much and we are all so incredibly proud of her!”

Courtney was until recently a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall. Commenting on her record deal, Dan Robson, Courtney’s former music teacher said: “We are incredibly proud of Courtney and her achievements and are not surprised she has been offered this deal.

“She is a very talented young woman and deserves to be hugely successful.

“We will really miss having her in our music classes.”