My Property Box completes deal on Brookland Estates Lettings

Founded in 2020 by Matthew Alder, Brookland Estates Lettings manages a portfolio of nearly 200 homes across the area.

The deal further strengthens My Property Box’s presence in the North East and North Yorkshire and follows its acquisition in 2022 of Newcastle estate agent Acorn Properties and Kis Lettings which was based in South Shields.

Brookland Estates Lettings represents a real synergy in terms of its geographical spread and its property investment and property management services.

L-R Matthew Alder and Ben Quaintrell outside Brookland Estates Lettings, which has become My Property Box.

As well as lettings and sales, My Property Box, which has offices in Darlington and Newcastle, also has a dedicated property investment service for landlords – which ranges from sourcing a property right through to tenancy management.

In September, it launched its own accredited financial services arm which offers advice on a wide selection of residential and buy-to-let mortgages, together with life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover and buildings and contents insurance.

Matthew Alder took the decision to sell Brookland Estates Lettings to devote more time to his property sourcing business. Lettings activity will cease from its Stockton-on-Tees office and the portfolio will transfer over.

Managing director Ben Quaintrell, who founded My Property Box in 2012, said: “This latest acquisition is a perfect fit for this business, which continues to look for growth opportunities not just within the North East and North Yorkshire, but further afield.

“Brookland Estates Lettings has grown relatively quickly and has earned a reputation for delivering an excellent service to tenants and landlords alike – something that will continue under My Property Box.