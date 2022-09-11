How readers can sign our online book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
The United Kingdom and the world has been in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:46 pm
Across towns and cities in the UK, books of condolence have been set up for people to leave their tributes to our longest-reigning Monarch, following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.
As messages of support for the Royal Family have come in from across the globe, our readers can leave their own personal messages by signing our online book of condolence.
To leave your tribute, please click here.