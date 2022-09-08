Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, Clarence House said.

The Duke of Cambridge is also travelling to Balmoral, Kensington Palace said.

The head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.