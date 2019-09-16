Neighbour raises alarm after spotting Hartlepool house fire

A neighbour alerted firefighters to a house blaze after hearing smoke alarms sounding from inside the property.

Firefighters were called to Cromer Walk, in Hartlepool, following a bungalow fire on Monday.

Two crews rushed to Cromer Walk, on the Fens Estate, Hartlepool, at 5.33pm on Monday and spent 25 minutes tackling the fire.

A kitchen work surface was damaged while the remainder of the property suffered light smoke damage.

A Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said smoke alarms inside the house were activated and alerted the neighbour.

The cause of the blaze has still to be revealed.