Neighbour raises alarm after spotting Hartlepool house fire
A neighbour alerted firefighters to a house blaze after hearing smoke alarms sounding from inside the property.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 22:04 pm
Two crews rushed to Cromer Walk, on the Fens Estate, Hartlepool, at 5.33pm on Monday and spent 25 minutes tackling the fire.
A kitchen work surface was damaged while the remainder of the property suffered light smoke damage.
A Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said smoke alarms inside the house were activated and alerted the neighbour.
The cause of the blaze has still to be revealed.