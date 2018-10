A new councillor has been elected for Hartlepool following yesterday's vote.

The by-election for the vacant Hart Ward seat on Hartlepool Borough Council saw James Brewer (Independent) elected.

Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Coun Bower got 637 votes, followed by Aileen Kendon, the Labour Party candidate, who got 582 votes.

Cameron Stokell, the Conservative candidate, got 200 votes and Green Party candidate, Michael Holt, got 27 votes.