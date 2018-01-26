New Hartlepool United fundraising drive already making good progress

A fundraising drive set up in a bid to protect Hartlepool United's long-term future has raised over £7,500 in two days.

The Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust launched the initiative to help protect the club against "all eventualities".

The campaign is separate to an online appeal started by fan Rachel Cartwright over two weeks ago as part of efforts to raise £200,000 to rescue Pools from the immediate threat of administration.

The money raised is set to sit in a 'ring-fenced' bank account until it is needed.

The trust says that £7,730 has been raised for the fighting fund so far, and there are hopes that figure will rise significantly over the weekend as bucket collections take place at various matches across the country.

A meeting about the campaign - which has a target of £100,000 - was held last night.

Afterwards, a statement from the trust said: "We currently have £1,860 in the Supporters' Direct Pot, and £5,860 has been donated direct via bank transfer or cheque.

"That gives us a total on day two of £7,730 for the fighting fund.

"We have collections from Plymouth and Northampton on their way to us, and Newport have offered to hold a bucket collection for us at their game against Spurs on Saturday.

"We are speaking to other trusts in the hope they can arrange similar collections at their upcoming games.

"We know a lot of you have already given to the other campaigns this month, and cannot donate again until payday, but thanks once again to everyone who has given, and all those who have promised to donate as and when they can. Every little helps."

The trust is holding an open meeting on Monday at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The trust says the campaign was launched after a large number of people contacted them wanting to make donations, and Hartlepool-born businessman Chris Musgrave pulled out of talks to invest in the club.

The trust said: “Essentially the money will sit in a secure ring-fenced bank account until it is needed.

“We have been told that the club are still in talks with at least one interested party, and while they are hopeful of selling the club, there are no guarantees this will happen given the current financial situation.

“For that reason we felt we needed to continue building the Fighting Fund, to protect us against all eventualities, which would include becoming a partner with potential investors.”

Trust members voted last month to start raising money towards the long-term survival of the club.

People can donate to the website at https://supportersdirect.sharein.com/invest/901