New library is set to open in autumn

A scheme to move a library into a leisure centre is on track to be completed later in the year, say council chiefs.

Work to upgrade Peterlee Leisure Centre and re-locate the town’s library is on schedule, with building work set to be completed in autumn this year.

The leisure centre is benefitting from more than £2 million of investment, which will see a new, modern library at the venue as well as a refurbished changing room and revamped reception.

A number of consultations were held last year, where leisure centre users were asked for their views on what they would like to see included.

Following further consultation in February this year, the decision has now been made to build a new sauna cabin within the pool complex, replacing the old facility which was located elsewhere in the venue.

Coun Audrey Laing, from Peterlee, said: “We know the sauna is highly valued by users and we have listened closely to the feedback provided.

“It is fantastic that an updated facility will be offered as part of the refurbishment and we hope that it will encourage more visitors to the pool and the venue as a whole.”

It is expected that the new sauna will be open in autumn, at the same time as the new library.

Coun Ossie Johnson, cabinet member for tourism, culture, leisure and rural issues, said: “The investment into Peterlee Leisure Centre is great for the town and we are looking forward to the work being completed later this year.”

