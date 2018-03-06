New low-cost cafe to make ‘huge difference’ to community

A new community cafe which provides low-cost food is proving a hit with residents.

The volunteer-run Hub Grub Community Cafe, in Horden, offers breakfast for just 50p and tea for £1.

It was created to offer advice and support for residents in the area, as well as food.

The project was the brainchild of East Durham Trust, and made possible thanks to more than £4,500 of funding from County Durham Housing Group. Based in Horden Youth and Community Centre on Eden Street, it has been designed to look like any other cafe.

People in the area with specific needs can be referred to the cafe – which is open initially on Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons – for free meals, but will be treated the same as paying customers.

Volunteers who work there have received extensive training which will be transferrable to their home lives and employment.

County Durham Housing Group community investment officer Kimberley Batey said: “When we heard from East Durham Trust about their ideas for this project, we knew that we’d be very keen to support it.

“The cafe is going to make a huge difference during the average week, and even more so during school holidays when many families struggle with the cost of food.”

The cafe serves breakfast every Monday from 9am to 10am, and tea every Thursday from 4pm to 5pm.

East Durham Trust chief executive Malcolm Fallow said: “This initiative ticks all of the boxes when it comes to supporting communities – as well as providing a nutritious meal, we are also improving social engagement in a traditional local venue.”