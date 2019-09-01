Newcastle Airport flight delays after French air traffic control disruption
Passengers attempting to fly back to Newcastle following holidays in Europe have been delayed for hours due to an issue with air traffic control in France.
Flights from Newcastle Airport to France and Spain have been affected by the delays.
Flights to and from Malaga, Ibiza, Alicante, Palma are among those affected with most flights on Sunday morning having faced delayed for a number of hours.
British Airways, Easyjet and Ryanair flights are believed to be among those delayed by the computer failure in France.
Paris Airport has confirmed that a national computer failure related to the centralization of flight plans took place this morning.
A spokesman said: “This one is now resolved. Delays are still to be expected. Please contact your airline.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Passengers flying to and from Newcastle on Sunday, September 1, are being urged to check the live flight information available.
A spokesman for Newcastle Airport said: “We are aware of some issues with French air traffic control systems, which are affecting some flights to and from France and Spain.
“We advise passengers on affected flights that they may experience delays today, and to check with their airline for further updates.
“Live flight information is available on the Newcastle Airport App and on our website. We will provide a further update when we have more information.”
The issue has now been resolved but a backlog of delays remain. Passengers are also being encouraged to check the latest details directly with airlines.