Nine things the real Batman could do in Hartlepool

The story of Hartlepool's own crime-fighting hero has hit the national headlines today after the Mail broke the story of Cameron Battman.

The 25-year-old dad-of-two who tackled an armed robber and helped get him off the streets has been given a £250 reward by a judge for his exploits.



Here we take a light-hearted look at things the "real" Caped Crusader could do in Hartlepool if he decided to pay a visit from Gotham.

Take on the Riddler at The Fish pub quiz

Visit the film locations for Ripper: A Batman Fan Film

'Ripper' is a psychological thriller set in Victorian London that pits Jack the Ripper vs the greatest detective of them all, Batman.

It was filmed in Hartlepool at landmarks such as the Historic Quay, HMS Trincomalee and Borough Hall, as well as the Victorian street at Preston Park, and the crime fighter might like to relive old times.

Make sure The Penguin isn't hiding out in the Blue Lagoon

An army of giant black and white birds was spotted swarming from Hartlepool in 2013, and the Caped Crusader has never got to the bottom of it...

Take Robin for chips at Verrills

Zip round the Marina in the Batboat

We'd just ask him to take care of other water users

Get a coffee from the drive-thru Costa or Starbucks in the Batmobile

No spills on the upholstery, please, Alfred would not be happy.

Practice his gliding and climbing skills in the masts of HMS Trincomalee

Treat Alfred to afternoon tea at Hardwick Hall

The quintessential English gent has spent most of his life caring for Bruce Wayne in Gotham, so it's about time Alfred was given the chance to indulge in some classic British treats in grand surroundings - with someone else waiting on him for a change.

Have a pint of Camerons Strongarm at The Globe to round off a busy day

Because even heroic crime fighters need to unwind sometimes.