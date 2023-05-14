Medics, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service helicopter, attended the scene on Moor Parade at around 6.45pm on May 13.

The paraglider reportedly crashed and suffered injuries.

It is understood a number of members of the public went to the casualty’s assistance until the emergency services arrived.

Moor Parade, Hartlepool.

The patient was flown to the nearest major trauma hospital James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to Moor Parade in Hartlepool shortly after 6.45pm on 13 May following reports of a paraglider crash.

"We dispatched a specialist paramedic, an emergency ambulance crew, one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader, the Medicar and an officer, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.