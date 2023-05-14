News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance attend paraglider 'crash' on Hartlepool's Headland

A paraglider was flown to hospital after coming down on the Headland in Hartlepool on Saturday evening.

By Mark Payne
Published 14th May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read

Medics, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service helicopter, attended the scene on Moor Parade at around 6.45pm on May 13.

The paraglider reportedly crashed and suffered injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood a number of members of the public went to the casualty’s assistance until the emergency services arrived.

Moor Parade, Hartlepool.Moor Parade, Hartlepool.
Moor Parade, Hartlepool.
Most Popular

The patient was flown to the nearest major trauma hospital James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to Moor Parade in Hartlepool shortly after 6.45pm on 13 May following reports of a paraglider crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We dispatched a specialist paramedic, an emergency ambulance crew, one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader, the Medicar and an officer, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was flown to James Cook Hospital for further treatment."

Read More
Woman charged over Tesco robbery
Related topics:North East Ambulance ServiceGreat North Air AmbulanceHartlepoolMiddlesbrough