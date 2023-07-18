North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023: The 15 outstanding winners
The awards were sponsored by Teesside University.
Shields Gazette are delighted to announce the winners of the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023, which were sponsored by Teesside University.
Over 230 guests filled the Platinum Suite at Newcastle United’s football stadium, St James’ Park, where the ceremony was held.
Take a look at our gallery of outstanding apprentices across the North East, who won an award on the celebratory evening.
