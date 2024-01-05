A Hartlepool pub and restaurant has tasted success from a premier North-East culinary club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Raby Arms, at Hart, was voted the favourite venue of the year by The Order of Gentlemen.

The club meets once a month to sample the wide selection of restaurants and pubs across the area before voting on their favourite at the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Raby Arms won praise for its “plentiful portions”, friendly staff and reasonable prices.

Raby Arms assistant manager Ben Davis holding the trophy presented by The Order of Gentlemen culinary club. Picture by FRANK REID

Members of the culinary club returned just before Christmas to present the pub with a trophy which they get to keep and display for the next year.

Shelby Turner, manager of the Raby Arms, said: “I think it is brilliant. It came out of the blue but it’s great to be recognised.

"It is also a good time of year for the kitchen to get a pat on the back, so it’s lovely.”

Raby Arms, Hart Village. Picture by FRANK REID

The Order of Gentleman visited the pub in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their review described how they were welcomed with a roaring fire and a good selection of drinks.

The mixed grill proved a popular main course among members while also finding room for “delicious” starters of pork and Stilton sausage roll with pickled onions, BBQ tacos and Thai fish cakes.

From the desert menu, sticky toffee pudding and a classic banana split proved mouthwatering hits.

They added: “All main courses were very generous in size and delicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, the experience of the Raby Arms was a positive one. The food was priced reasonably, plentiful in portion size and the staff were chatty and helpful.”

The club got together to vote for their favourite venue at Billingham Catholic Club at the end of November with members awarding three, two and one points to their top three choices.

Voting is based on the quality of food, drinks selection, cleanliness, service, value for money and overall dining experience.

Other venues the club visited throughout 2023 were: Julia and Sofia's Italian Restaurant, at Sedgefield (January), The Smith's Arms, at Carlton (February), Soul Curry, at Yarm (March), last year’s winners The Blue Bells Inn, at Newton Bewley (April), The Red Lion at Sedgefield (June), The Peppermill Bistro, at Billingham (July), Portofino Restaurant, in Hartlepool (August), and Borge Ristorante, at Stockton (September).