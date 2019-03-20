North East train lines left blocked due to 'trespassers on the railway'

Rail passengers are facing disruption this morning after rail lines were left blocked.

London North Eastern Railway said the problem was due to "trespassers on the railway between Newcastle and Durham".

Northern says that all lines between Darlington and Newcastle are currently blocked, with disruption expected until at least 9am.

Road transport has been requested to run between Darlington and Newcastle, in that direction only.

Due to train crew and train displacement Northern added that the issue will affect the wider North East network.

Meanwhile LNER has tweeted: #LNERUpdate Due to trespassers on the railway, the 08:30 #KingsCross to #Newcastle will be cancelled."