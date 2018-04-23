Meet Teeny, Tot and Tiny - the rare sheep triplets born in Durham

These fluffy friends are usually found in more exotic places than Durham.

But the region has welcomed a new arrival of triplet Cameroon sheep to the city.

They've been named Teeny, Tot and Tiny.

The little creatures, named Teeny, Tot and Tiny, are three of the world's rarest breeds of sheep, normally found in West Africa.

Teeny, Tot and Tiny are settling into their home at Adventure Valley.

Cameroon sheep have no wool, but thick, tight hair instead. They have an extra undercoat during winter months, but this is shed automatically when spring arrives.

The animals are best known for their unique brown colour, with a black head, legs and tummy.

The Cameroon is a domesticated sheep from West Africa.

Brian English, animal supervisor, said: "There is known to be under 700 Cameroon sheep in the world so we are over the moon about these births as we feel we are helping to protect and preserve this beautiful rare breed of sheep.

"It’s why I chose this profession."