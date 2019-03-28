Rough Runner: How you can take part in a game-show inspired obstacle course coming to the North East this summer

Did you always dream of taking part in Gladiators?

Well, here's a chance to put your fitness to the test.

Will you be taking part in Rough Runner? Picture: Jonathan Geitner.

Game show-inspired obstacle course Rough Runner is coming to the North East this summer - and they are looking for people to take part.

Based on a range of iconic TV challenge shows, including Total Wipeout, Takeshi's Castle and Ninja Warrior, the course is open to people of all ages and fitness levels.

The event will be held over two days at Lambton Estate, County Durham, with 5km, 10km and 15km distances and differing courses to choose from.

Rough Runner is designed to be a fun day out for the whole family, and also hopes to encourage people to lead more active lives.

Epic obstacles on the courses include the travelator, giant hurdles, an inflatable wall and slide, and monkey bars.

Do you know anyone brave enough to take part?

For more information, visit the Rough Runner website here.

