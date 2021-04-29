One person taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision at Portrack Interchange

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A19 near Portrack Interchange just after 12.30 pm on Thursday, April 29 .

One patient was taken to North Tees Hospital, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 at 12:40 pm.

"We dispatched a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance crew and transported one patient to North Tees Hospital.”

Lane 3 of the A19 southbound had to close to traffic between A139 and A1046 while police dealt with the accident.

Cleveland Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at Portrack interchange at 12:30 pm.

The force has said that both vehicles involved were BMW’s, a 1 series and a 3 series.

It added that the cars were moved into the layby and the lane was clear by 1:54pm.