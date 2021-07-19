One person taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Blackhall Rocks
Emergency services were called to Blackhall on Sunday.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:51 pm
The Great North Air Ambulance Service confirmed their critical care care team was called to Blackhall Rocks just before 7pm on Sunday (July 18).
A patient was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that our critical care team were activated to BlackHall Rocks yesterday.
“They arrived on scene at 7pm and assessed a patient before they were taken to hospital by a North East Ambulance Service road crew.”
