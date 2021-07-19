One person taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Blackhall Rocks

The Great North Air Ambulance was called in to help colleagues at the North East Ambulance Service

The Great North Air Ambulance Service confirmed their critical care care team was called to Blackhall Rocks just before 7pm on Sunday (July 18).

A patient was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that our critical care team were activated to BlackHall Rocks yesterday.

The patient was taken to hospital by a North East Ambulance Service road crew.

“They arrived on scene at 7pm and assessed a patient before they were taken to hospital by a North East Ambulance Service road crew.”