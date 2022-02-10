One person taken to hospital after being cut free from car in Hartlepool collision

One person had to be cut free by firefighters before being taken to hospital after a road accident in Hartlepool.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:36 am

Cleveland Fire Brigade said two appliances from its Hartlepool station had been called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Jesmond Gardens shortly after 7pm last night, Wednesday, January 9.

One person was trapped in a car which had tipped onto its side.

Fire crews cut the roof off the car and recovered the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The collision happened in Jesmond Gardens