One person taken to hospital after being cut free from car in Hartlepool collision
One person had to be cut free by firefighters before being taken to hospital after a road accident in Hartlepool.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:36 am
Cleveland Fire Brigade said two appliances from its Hartlepool station had been called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Jesmond Gardens shortly after 7pm last night, Wednesday, January 9.
One person was trapped in a car which had tipped onto its side.
Fire crews cut the roof off the car and recovered the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.