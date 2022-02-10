One person taken to hospital after being cut free from car in Hartlepool collision

Cleveland Fire Brigade said two appliances from its Hartlepool station had been called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Jesmond Gardens shortly after 7pm last night, Wednesday, January 9.

One person was trapped in a car which had tipped onto its side.

Fire crews cut the roof off the car and recovered the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.