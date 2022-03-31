One person taken to hospital after collision in Hartlepool’s Belle Vue Way

One person was taken to North Tees Hospital after a collision in Hartlepool at around 12.30pm on Thursday, March 31.

The incident reported happened at the A689 roundabout near McDonald’s.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool at 12.30pm this afternoon. We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported one patient to North Tees Hospital."

One person was taken to hospital following the incident.

Cleveland Police have been contacted for comment.

