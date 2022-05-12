One person taken to hospital after collision involving ‘multiple vehicles’ in Stockton Road

The incident, involving “multiple vehicles” happened at the junction of Truro Drive and Stockton Road just before 6pm on Thursday (May 12).

In a statement on social media just before 6.30pm, Cleveland Police said that Stockton Road is closed in both directions from Truro Drive to the area near to Cleveland Fire Brigade HQ as officers deal with the collision.

The North East Ambulance Service has said there were three casualties and one person was taken to hospital.

Police advised motorists to use an alternative route.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.45pm to a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles at the junction of Truro Drive and Stockton Road.

"There were three casualties, but our crews were needed to treat one patient with suspected head, abdominal and back injuries.

"We took them to North Tees Hospital.”