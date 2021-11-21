One person taken to hospital after collision on the A19 near Hartlepool
Emergency services were called to the A19 near Hartlepool after a collision early on Sunday morning, November 21.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 12:53 pm
The incident happened on the A19 southbound, near to the A689 at Wolviston.
The North East Ambulance Service said it sent an emergency ambulance and took one patient to North Tees hospital in Stockton.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.54am to a road traffic collision on the A19 southbound near the A689. We sent an emergency ambulance and took one patient to North Tees hospital."