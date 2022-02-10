One person taken to hospital after being cut free from car in Hartlepool collision

Cleveland Fire Brigade said two appliances from its Hartlepool station had been called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in the town’s Jesmond Gardens shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, February 9.

One person was trapped in a car which had tipped over onto its side.

Fire crews were able to cut the roof off the car in order to recover the casualty, who had then been taken to hospital by ambulance.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed one person had been taken to hospital by its team and another had been treated at the roadside but did not need to be hospitalised.

The spokesperson added: "We were called at 19:08 to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Jesmond Gardens in Hartlepool.

"We sent two emergency ambulances. Our crews treated one patient at the scene and took a second to North Tees hospital for further treatment."

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said the road had been closed for more than two hours while the crashed vehicle were removed from the scene.

Debris in the road

They added: “Police received a report of a three-vehicle collision at around 7.06pm on Wednesday 9th February, at Jesmond Gardens, in Hartlepool.

"Emergency services attended the scene to deal with the collision. Recovery of the vehicles was arranged, and the road was clear by around 9.38pm.”

Debris from the accident and tape from the closure remained in place on Thursday morning.

Police tape remains at the scene

