One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Hartlepool’s Osborne Road

Firefighters were called to Osborne Road just after 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 3, where a kitchen was well alight.

The fire service has said that the blaze was caused by a tumble dryer and there was 70% fire damage to the living room.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called out at 22.40pm on Tuesday 3 May to a house fire in Osbourne Road, Hartlepool.

A general view of Osborne Road, Hartlepool, where fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire on Tuesday night (May 3)./Photo: Frank Reid

"Two appliances attended form Hartlepool Community Fire Station. Crews were presented with a kitchen which was well alight and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, positive pressure ventilator and a thermal image camera to tackle it.

“There was one casualty who was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire was a tumble dryer which caused 70% fire damage to the living room, 30% smoke damage to the remainder of the house.”