One taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Hartlepool’s Springston Road
Emergency services, including Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), were called to Springston Road on the evening of Thursday, June 15, following reports of a kitchen fire.
One person had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after inhaling the smoke.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called on 15/06/2023 at 22.10 to an incident on Springston Road in Hartlepool. Three fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool and Stockton. Item left on hob, fire out on arrival. We left the scene at 22.36.”
A spokesperson for NEAS added on Friday: “We received a call at 21.45h last night (15 June) to attend a patient suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation at a private address in the Hartlepool area. A paramedic crew was dispatched and took one patient to hospital.”