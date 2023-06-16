News you can trust since 1877
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

One taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Hartlepool’s Springston Road

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

Emergency services, including Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), were called to Springston Road on the evening of Thursday, June 15, following reports of a kitchen fire.

One person had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after inhaling the smoke.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called on 15/06/2023 at 22.10 to an incident on Springston Road in Hartlepool. Three fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool and Stockton. Item left on hob, fire out on arrival. We left the scene at 22.36.”

One person was taken to hospital after a fire in Hartlepool's Springston Road./Photo: Frank ReidOne person was taken to hospital after a fire in Hartlepool's Springston Road./Photo: Frank Reid
One person was taken to hospital after a fire in Hartlepool's Springston Road./Photo: Frank Reid
A spokesperson for NEAS added on Friday: “We received a call at 21.45h last night (15 June) to attend a patient suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation at a private address in the Hartlepool area. A paramedic crew was dispatched and took one patient to hospital.”

