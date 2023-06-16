One taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Hartlepool’s Springston Road

Emergency services, including Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), were called to Springston Road on the evening of Thursday, June 15, following reports of a kitchen fire.

One person had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after inhaling the smoke.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called on 15/06/2023 at 22.10 to an incident on Springston Road in Hartlepool. Three fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool and Stockton. Item left on hob, fire out on arrival. We left the scene at 22.36.”

One person was taken to hospital after a fire in Hartlepool's Springston Road./Photo: Frank Reid