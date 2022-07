Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Harbour Walk, The Marina in Hartlepool shortly before 6pm yesterday, Sunday, July 11, following a report of an over-turned vehicle.

Firefighters gave first aid assistance to one female casualty until the arrival of paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

The two crews from Hartlepool fire station then remained on scene to help officers from Cleveland Police to clear the road.