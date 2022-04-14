BENEFITS EXPERT: Some Warm Home Discount payments may be changing

The Warm Home discount is an annual payment of £140 towards winter fuel bills and most energy providers offers this help. These changes only affect applicants applying under Broader Group status, it won’t affect the Core Group (pensioners in receipt of Guaranteed Pension Credit).

Currently all participants in the scheme must offer help for clients receiving the follow benefits.

1) Income Support.

2) Income Based ESA.

3) Income Based JSA.

4) Universal Credit.

5) Have a gross annual income of £16,190.

They would then need to also show that (one or more of these conditions may apply, it will depend on the circumstances of each applicant)

1) There is a child under five at the property or a disabled child of any age who is receiving DLA or is classed as a disabled child (for example registered as partially sighted).

2) The applicant receives either DLA or PIP.

3) For ESA and UC claimants they must have been assessed as having Limited Capability to work, whether placed in Work Related Activity Group or Support Group.

4) For those claiming under scenario 5 must meet either the above 3 conditions OR be of pensioner age OR spend more than 10% or more of your income on fuel.

The proposed changes are the discount will be paid simply if you get the following benefits:

1) Income Support.

2) Income Based ESA.

3) Income Based JSA.

4) Universal Credit.

5) Child Tax Credit and/or Working Tax Credits

6) Savings element of Pension Credit.

7) Housing Benefit.

Furthermore the payment will be increased to £150, eligible customers must still apply annually and typically most providers accept applications late summer/early autumn.