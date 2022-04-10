CHILDLINE ADVICE: Author Louise has a personal reason to support Childline

Louise Pentland

The service is absolutely free for young people across the North East and the rest of the United Kingdom to access, but costs £30,000 per day to run.

So we’re hugely grateful to everyone who fundraises to ensure that we can be there for children whenever they need us.

Parenting vlogger, broadcaster and author Louise Pentland, has pledged to fund Childline for a day through her #NowIKnow campaign.

Louise, like so many others who fundraise for Childline, has a personal reason for supporting us.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Louise’s mother.

Shortly after her death, an adult came into Louise’s life who emotionally and physically abused her.

Confidentiality is vital to Childline, as it gives children and young people the confidence to contact us when they feel they can’t speak to anyone else.

However, as a young girl, Louise did not know this was the case, and so didn’t feel comfortable contacting us at the time.

But she wants children now to be aware that this is the case and for this reason, she and her celebrity friends will be hosting a livestream on YouTube on Thursday, April 21.

During the livestream she will talk about why the charity is so close to her heart, as well as her role as NSPCC and Childline Ambassador for Childhood, and to raise funds to support the service.

Calls to the Childline service do not show up on any phone bills, and children can contact our counsellors 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year.

They can also use the Childline website to contact our counsellors or speak to other young people on moderated message boards.

The support of Louise, along with every single member of the public who helps raise vital funds to support the NSPCC and Childline, really makes a difference and we’re immensely grateful for it.