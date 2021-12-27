CHILDLINE ADVICE: For a New Year’s resolution why not support the NSPCC?

If you’re thinking of becoming more active in the new year, you could sign up to one of our challenges.

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s probably fair to say that it’s been another difficult year for many of us.

One thing that has been consistent, is the incredible work of our Childline volunteers. Between them, they have worked around the clock every day to ensure that every child or young person could receive support when they needed it most.

At this time of year, many of us make New Year’s resolutions, and while it’s admirable to give up sugar, crisps or alcohol, the NSPCC and Childline could really use your help.

If you’re thinking of becoming more active in the new year, you could sign up to one of our challenges. Whether you fancy lacing up your walking boots or your running shoes, or taking a cycling trip in support of the NSPCC, #TeamNSPCC will be there to support you every step of the way.

Every £4 raised by you or any of our fundraisers could mean another child has their call, email or message answered by a Childline counsellor. Every donation really does make a difference.

You could also volunteer to train as one of our Childline counsellors, helping hundreds more across the country supporting young people when they need it.

Our work has become even more vital for young people throughout the pandemic. They need us, and we need volunteers to join our Childline family to support children who seek help in their darkest hours.

Over the festive period, some young people found their problems exacerbated by spending more time at home and this year, as always, our counsellors across the country have given up their time over Christmas and New Year to help children when they need support.

But if you’re not able to join our counsellors, there are still plenty of other ways you can help make a difference and however you choose to make a difference in 2022, we’d love to have you on board.