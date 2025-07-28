Childline: Advice for parents and guardians on keeping the children entertained during the holidays

Older children can be rewarded for doing chores around the house, which helps keep them busy. Photo posed by model

The summer holidays can be a difficult time for parents who have to work while also entertaining children, and even with a good support or childcare network, the best planning in the world can’t predict sickness or availability issues.

For parents with younger children, it can be good to create a visual timetable for the week ahead. Draw something for each day that you can do together – taking a walk, going to the park, having a barbecue or playing in the garden, for example.

Doing this helps younger children understand what to expect, but also helps you think about a balance of indoor and outdoor time – perhaps with a little screen time or sweet snacks thrown in as a treat.

Planning things to do can also help create structure and a routine for the day that is missing outside the school terms. Try starting your day with a short list of small, achievable things you'd like to do. Ticking off just one or two things from a list feels pretty good, and you can make it a daily activity with your young one.

Older children who aren’t yet ready to spend time alone can be rewarded for tasks around the house. Getting themselves dressed, cleaning their teeth, reading a few pages or setting the table for dinner, for example. That way, parents can work and they feel a sense of accomplishment for completing their tasks.

It’s easy to feel pressure as a parent, particularly when faced with other peoples’ social media accounts, but remember the perfect pictures that get posted are selected highlights, not a true representation of what happened.

Parents must also look after themselves during the holidays too, so if you feel like you’re struggling to cope at any point there are ways to get help.

If you have friends or family who can help you out for even half an hour, give them a call. If that’s not possible, there are resources on the NSPCC website which offer guidance which might help, and the Helpline can be contacted anonymously on 0808 8005000 or at [email protected]

Remember, everybody needs help sometimes there’s no shame in asking for support.