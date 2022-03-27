CHILDLINE ADVICE: Message boards give them a chance to support each other

The Art Box is a simple artistic toolkit which allows young people to paint, draw and express their thoughts and feelings in a creative way.

Some children may be worried what their parents or friends will think of them if they talk about a problem or concern, while others may feel that their problems are trivial in comparison to what others are going through.

Our Childline counsellors know just how important it is just being there for young people.

We also know how important it is that children are given the opportunity to express themselves in the best way that they can and at the best pace for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are here around the clock for young people in the North East and across the country who may want to speak to us after school or if it is late at night.

So is the Childline website – www.childline.org.uk – which has options available to young people who might not yet be ready to speak to a parent, carer or counsellor about what’s bothering them.

One of those options is the Art Box – a simple artistic toolkit which allows young people to paint, draw and express their thoughts and feelings in a creative way which can boost their mood, calm them, and help them to make sense of things in their own time.

They can choose to save their images privately, they can also delete them – as sometimes just the creation and destruction of something artistic can be a big help – or they can share it with others their own age through our moderated message boards.

Those message boards are also really helpful for young people who might not want to speak to adults about something they’re going through, and would prefer to talk with others their own age.

The message boards are monitored by Childline but give young people a chance to offer each other support and advice on topics they have experienced.

It’s a real and supportive community, and another safe space for children.

As a parent, you might feel frustrated if your child doesn’t feel comfortable talking to you about what’s bothering them.