CHILDLINE ADVICE: Top tips on leaving your child at home alone

The NSPCC Helpline saw a spike in contacts last July and August where a child being left alone was the main concern. With work and other commitments leaving a child alone for the first time is something all parents and carers have to consider at some point.

It can be difficult to know what is best to do for your child and, while there is guidance is available, every child is different and there is no single rule for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is no legal age after which a child can be left home alone, it is against the law to leave a child alone if it puts them at risk of harm.

Of course, it is up to parents and carers whether children can be left alone. But young people appreciate being part of developing their independence, and it’s important to talk together about how they would feel about being left without supervision.

As children get older, it is natural that they begin to desire more freedom and independence. It is an important part of growing up, and by working with your child to set boundaries and rules together, you can make the transition easier.

By involving your child in these plans, you will also help them develop independence at their own pace, ensure they are being listened to and understood, and help keep them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember, it’s important to check whether they’re worried about anything and to ensure they know how to contact you or another trusted adult whenever they need to.

The NSPCC website has information to help parents determine whether a child is ready to be left home alone. Parents can also speak to the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email [email protected] for support and advice.