CHILDLINE ADVICE: We can help children succumbing to the pressure of exams

Childline can offer support to youngsters who are struggling with exam pressures.

Last year, the NSPCC’s Childline service delivered almost 2,000 counselling sessions to young people across the UK concerned about exam stress – an increase of 10 per cent on the previous year, and almost half of these counselling sessions took place in April, May and June.

We found that girls were far more likely than boys to contact Childline about exam stress, making up 78% of the counselling sessions on this issue, with one 16-year-old girl telling counsellors she was convinced she would fail her A-Levels.

She said: “The pressure from school and my parents over exams is pushing me over the edge. I’m so stressed I’m crying at every little thing and haven’t been sleeping. I can’t focus on revision; I just end up crying. I wish someone would ask if I need help, I’m not ok.”

Another 16-year-old girl said: “I’m feeling really overwhelmed with studying, exams are coming up too fast and I won’t be ready. I hate myself that I haven’t done more to prepare. I even felt guilty for even taking time to talk to Childline, but I do feel better now for taking a break and talking about my feelings.”

Our counsellors also heard from young people who were worried about family expectations and lack of motivation, with some saying they have self-harmed because of exam worries.

It’s normal to be nervous around exams, but it is worrying to hear from students that stress has impacted their mental health and has contributed to them experiencing negative thoughts and actions.

If you are a parent with concerns about how a young person is feeling about their exams, it is important to remind them to think positively and to reassure them that whatever exam result they achieve will not define them as a pupil or the adult they become.