CHILDLINE ADVICE: We're creating a force for good

Childline is working with gas companies to help staff spot potential concerns with children.

We’re always here for children, but we know that not every child is able to reach out to us over the phone or through our website, or they may not realise that they are experiencing abuse or neglect.

That’s why it’s important that people are given not just the knowledge to spot the signs of abuse and neglect but also the confidence to share their concerns and get support for children and young people.

That is why the NSPCC has begun a new partnership with Britain’s four Gas Distribution Networks which will see more than 18,000 engineers, staff and subcontractors across England, Scotland and Wales given vital safeguarding training.

Through their work, these utility workers from Northern Gas Networks, Cadent Gas, SGN and Wales & West Utilities, enter thousands of homes every day, and thanks to the NSPCC’s It’s Your Call training they will be given the knowledge and confidence to help support vulnerable families and children in their communities.

This is a massive project and will create a real force for good across Britain, an army of safeguarders who can help identify children at risk of neglect or abuse and help them get the support they need as soon as possible.

We want everyone to be able to spot signs of abuse, and the 18,000 workers taking part in this training can make a real difference.

Workers who take the training are encouraged to speak to their team or managers about their concerns and determine the most appropriate step. That could be contacting the NSPCC Helpline, local authorities, or police if a child is in immediate danger.

Childline will always be here to support children and young people whenever they need it, but with this training and support we can help protect some of the most vulnerable members of our society.