Childline: Anxiety is a growing issue for children and young people

Anxiety was the main mental concern for young people receiving support from our counsellors last year.

If you’ve ever felt anxious about the modern world, think about how difficult it might be for children and young people who are just trying to get by.

Last year, the NSPCC’s Childline service delivered more than 12,000 counselling sessions to children and young people with concerns about anxiety.

Anxiety was the main mental concern for young people receiving support from our counsellors, equating to almost a quarter of all mental health contacts, and causes for anxiety mentioned by young people included abuse and trauma, bullying, body image issues and global concerns.

More specifically, ongoing social and political issues such as riots and protests across the UK, climate change and world conflict were increasing feelings of worry and concern in young people.

One child told counsellors: “I’ve been panicking lately about everything going wrong in the world: climate change getting worse, how fast technology is advancing, and the possibility of World War 3.

“I’m honestly terrified it’ll be too late when politicians decide to do something about it. They don’t get it that it’s our survival that’s on the line! I just want to stop feeling this way and be able to go out with my friends without all this anxiety on the way.”

If you are a parent or carer who is worried about a child experiencing anxiety, there are ways you can help.

Encourage your child to talk openly about their feelings and assure them they can speak to you about how they are feeling without being judged. And if they don’t feel comfortable talking to you, our Childline counsellors are always available.

Work together to consider any specific situations or thoughts that might cause their anxiety to spike because identifying these can help to develop effective coping strategies.

We want children to know it's okay to not be okay, and that help is always available. The Childline website also has a host of advice for children and young people. No matter how big or small their problems may seem, children’s feelings are valid and Childline is here to offer support.