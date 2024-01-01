CHILDLINE: Avoid those ‘January Blues’ and volunteer to support Childline

January is here, and along with it comes the tradition of setting yourself new challenges, and if you are hoping to donate your time to a good cause, there might just be a place for you on our Childline team.

Childline volunteers receive extensive training and guidance to help them support children and young people.

Our Childline counsellors across the UK deliver around 200,000 counselling sessions every year to children and young people with a range of different concerns.

An estimated 23,600 of these sessions were delivered to young people who lived in the North East and Yorkshire.

Many young people tell us they are worried about mental health, loneliness or something they’re experiencing at school. Others tell us they are concerned about bullying, abuse or neglect.

But whatever the reason for them contacting us, our counsellors are here for children around the clock, every day of the year.

We can support them on the phone or online through the Childline website, because we want to ensure every child has access to free and confidential support when they need it most.

One of our physical bases is in Yorkshire, but to help us reach as many children as possible, we also have a large team of volunteers who can respond to children via email as part of Childline’s Virtual Base.

We are always hoping to add to our ranks and would love to hear from anyone in the region who might be able to join the team and support young people across the UK.

Everyone who volunteers for Childline is asked to commit to four hours a week, but given extensive training to prepare for the role, with support and mentoring available whenever they need it.

So rather than submit to the ‘January Blues’ or setting yourself an unattainable goal with a resolution, why not consider helping us to help children here in the North East and across the rest of the country instead?

There are so many ways to help, and every phone call or message you answer can change someone’s life for the better.