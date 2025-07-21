Childline: Be mindful when talking about body image in front of children

Social feeds and glossy magazines showing the ‘perfect’ beach body as summer hits its stride can leave a lasting impression on young people. Photo posed by model

With magazines and social feeds showcasing the ‘perfect’ beach body as summer hits its stride, the deluge of images can leave a lasting impression.

Childline carried out 3,421 counselling sessions last year about this issue, with many young people contacting our volunteers to discuss concerns about their body image.

If you are worried about a young person being self-conscious about their body, it’s important to have regular but informal discussion about it. Try to help them understand that the pictures they see on TV, in magazines, on social media or online are often altered and airbrushed to show flawless or near-perfect images, where in reality what they are seeing isn’t always real.

All of us can be impacted by body image and confidence, but sometimes this can translate negatively to children so it’s a good idea to be mindful of how you speak about your own body and other people’s bodies in front of them. Try to avoid negative comments about weight, appearance or comparing yourself to others as children often copy what they hear. Instead, focus on topics like health and wellbeing opposed to appearance.

It’s also really important to remind them that everyone is different and rather than comparing themselves to anyone else they should try noticing things about themselves they are happy about and which make them unique.

Try to be aware of changes to your child’s eating habits, mood, exercise patterns or social withdrawal. Remember, early intervention is important so if you’re worried, don’t hesitate to seek support and advice.

We have lots more advice and tips on the Childline website. Simply search ‘Childline body image’ in your web browsers to find out more.

Some children and young people may not want to talk to their parents or carers about this topic. Please don’t be upset if this is the case, they may not want to talk now but they might feel more comfortable speaking later. You can gently encourage them to speak to one of our trained counsellors over the phone on 0800 1111, via email or on a one-to-one chat on the Childline website, free and in confidence.