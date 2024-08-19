CHILDLINE: Calm Zone can help young people anxious over their exam results​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Many children feel anxious or worried around this time of year and some struggle to cope with those feelings. Picture posed by models.

Many young people in the North East and across the UK will be worried about their A-Level and GCSE results right now.

Our Childline counsellors hear from anxious teens every year who are concerned about what effect their exam results will have on their lives.

Many children have told our counsellors how they feel anxious or worried around this time of year and some struggle to cope with those feelings.

It’s so important that young people use the summer holidays as a time to unwind if they can, and knowing Childline is here to help with that could be useful to them.

Our counsellors are here to listen without judgement around the clock, and the Childline website has lots of activities which are designed to help combat anxiety.

The Calm Zone, for example, includes activities and yoga videos that can assist with relaxation, while the Art Box lets them write or draw to communicate their feelings if they are struggling to express them.

Any adults with teenagers who are anxious about their results could explore the Childline website with them, but always reassure them that it’s important not to compare their results with others.

Everyone handles exams differently and results aren’t necessarily a fair representation of the talents or intelligence of those taking them.

It’s good to remind young people that even if they don’t get the results they are hoping for, they still have lots of options.

These could include resitting an exam or getting it remarked, going through clearing, approaching another university, college or employer, or considering a different career path.

If they aren’t ready or comfortable to speak to you, as a parent or carer, about their worries, remind them they can speak to other safe adults – like teachers, for example – and that our Childline counsellors are always at the end of the phone on 0800 1111.

They can also be reached around the clock through www.childline.org.uk, and there are also moderated message boards where young people can speak to others their own age about whatever issue they are facing.

They can find out how their peers are coping or have dealt with similar issues and will see that they are not alone.