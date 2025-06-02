Childline: Come together for Childhood Day and support the NSPCC

Footballer Shania Hayles visiting a primary school in Gateshead to join pupils, parents and staff in running or walking laps of their sports field. Photo by TyneSight Media

More than 80% of the NSPCC’s income comes from donations and every pound raised will help the charity be there for children when they need support through their services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the NSPCC’s key services most readers will be familiar with is Childline.

Childline is a safe space for children to speak about whatever is worrying them and ensures young people here in Yorkshire and across the country can access support around the clock in confidence and for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether they prefer to speak with our specially trained counsellors, to contact others their own age on moderated message boards, or to access helpful mental health, mindfulness or relaxation resources through the Childline website, we can help them through their darkest hour.

But we can’t do that without donations, which is why fundraising events like Childhood Day are so important.

Childhood Day is the NSPCC’s national day to fundraise and help keep children safe. Every year communities across the UK come together to celebrate childhood through fundraising, volunteering and a range of activities for all to enjoy.

Our fundraising teams will be holding collections at Newcastle’s Metro Centre on June 7 and Bridges in Sunderland on June 13 and even if you’re unable to donate, you can still offer support by volunteering for an hour or two to help them – if you’re interested, please, so email [email protected] if you’d like to help out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the collections, you can organise your own Childhood Day event too and take part in the Childhood Day Mile – one of our most popular and easy-to-organise events.

Last week, top footballer Shania Hayles visited a primary school in Gateshead to join pupils, parents and staff in running or walking laps of their sports field, and we hope to hear from more schools across the region who want to sign up to the Childhood Day Mile.

We are really excited for this year’s Childhood Day and looking forward to seeing everyone play their part in helping to keep children safe. To sign up to the Childhood Day Mile, or find out other ways you can support us, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/charity-fundraising/childhood-day/.