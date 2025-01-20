Childline: Entrepreneurs and businesses urged to join NSPCC partnership to support vital work

The NSPCC’s Partners in Business initiative goes a long way to helping support children.

Like all NSPCC services, Childline relies on donations to ensure our counsellors can carry out their vital work.

Every donation matters, and this year entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country are being urged to join the NSPCC’s Partners in Business initiative.

Dozens of organisations across the country have already signed up to make donations, hold one-off events or a year of fundraising, and in 2024, 50 participants raised enough to fund 2,200 Childline counselling sessions.

Research and polling have shown that their support of charities like the NSPCC can be a benefit to the reputations and brands of small businesses and can also increase trust amongst customers.

Businesses which work with the NSPCC will receive regular details about how their support is helping the charity’s work in their local region.

This could include details on visits to local primary schools to share Speak out, Stay safe workshops with children. They could also help support local online safety campaigns, Look, Say, Sing, Play campaigns which help new parents develop strong bonds with their babies, or Listen up, Speak up which helps the public spot potential signs of abuse or neglect and offers advice on how to support someone in need.

Funds raised could also go towards the NSPCC Helpline, which is there to support adults with concerns about a child or young person, or Childline, which is available around the clock to young people under 19.

Our counsellors can support children whenever they need it, whatever they are going through, and even the smallest business can make a big difference.

Every £50 raised for the NSPCC could support parents and families for two hours, £500 could fund a Helpline practitioner give 22 hours of support to adults concerned about a child’s wellbeing, while £4,800 could recruit, train and support three new Childline volunteers to speak directly to young people in their darkest hours.

The NSPCC would love to welcome more small businesses into Partners in Business, and will be on-hand to offer fundraising advice and support to ensure fundraising activities are fun, inclusive and successful.

To find out more about Partners in Business and how you can support the NSPCC, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/partner-with-us/partners-business