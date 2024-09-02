CHILDLINE: From back-to-school blues to online abuse, the NSPCC is there to help

The NSPCC is calling for neglect to be treated as an urgent national crisis. Photo by PA

Our counsellors at Childline hear from young people from across the North East every day who are worried about all kinds of topics.

From back-to-school blues to online abuse, we can offer support and guidance to any young person who contacts us.

Our colleagues the NSPCC Helpline experience slightly different contacts, with neglect being the most reported concern made by adults worried about a child. Last year, there were more than 20,500 contacts to the Helpline about neglect, with almost half leading to a referral being made to a local agency, such as police or social care.

Neglect could range from children being left hungry or dirty, without proper clothing, shelter, supervision or healthcare, and it can put young people in danger. Not just immediate danger, but potentially causing long-term impacts on physical and mental wellbeing.

New research by the NSPCC found more than 80 per cent of professionals across healthcare, police forces, children’s social care and education believe there are not enough services available to provide support for children experiencing neglect. More than half of those surveyed said they had seen an increase in child neglect cases during their professional life, and 90 per cent said rising cost of living and poverty rates were the driving factor.

The NSPCC is calling for neglect to be treated as an urgent national crisis and urging the UK Government to introduce a national neglect strategy as part of their plan to eradicate child poverty.

While there’s no quick fix, there are ways for the public to look out for each other. It could mean something as simple as asking someone how they are getting on, sometimes acknowledging and discussing a problem can help a parent or family get the support they need sooner.

The NSPCC website has lots of information outlining possible signs of neglect and how you can help someone you’re worried about through its Listen up, Speak up resources. Adults with concerns about a child can always contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or [email protected] for advice, and children can always speak to our counsellors on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website.