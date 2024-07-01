CHILDLINE: Gender identity and sexuality the topic of almost 2,500 sessions

In regards to gender identity and sexuality, there are still many young people who feel the need to speak to Childline anonymously.

Our Childline service delivered almost 2,500 counselling sessions in the last year where gender identity and sexuality were a child’s main concern.

Among the most frequently mentioned topics were; coming out, young people questioning their sexuality and/or gender identity, gender dysphoria and bullying.

As this year’s Pride month draws to a close (though events are still taking place across the North East and the whole of the UK), it’s worth remembering that despite the countless rainbow flags adorning windows and websites there are still many young people who feel the need to speak anonymously to us.

Our Childline service is free, impartial and non-judgemental, there to offer support to any young person, no matter the topic at any time of day or night.

We want young people to know that Childline is here for them, but we also want to help adults understand that young people might need support if they have questions about relationships, gender and sexuality, and the NSPCC is available to help them too.

We would always encourage adults to be understanding and respectful when young people are exploring their sexuality and gender identity, and to be there for any young person who wishes to discuss these topics.

Young people may worry about judgement or a lack of acceptance when expressing their thoughts and concerns around sexuality and gender identity, so it’s important to have open and honest conversations with them.

If you’re not sure how to help them or feel you would benefit from a better understanding, it’s okay to signpost them to the Childline website or to explore it together. There, you’ll find information and resources which could be helpful to both of you.

Parents and carers can also visit the NSPCC website which also has information to help adults talk to children about their sexuality, and offering advice on how to help keep them safe.

Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.