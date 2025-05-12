Childline: Home schooled children can also need support

​The NSPCC is urging government to provide local authorities funding so no child is missed. Photo posed by models

Our Childline counsellors are available to support children and young people around the clock, no matter what they are going through.

Problems at school are a common reason for young people contacting us, but we also hear from children who are home schooled.

One 13-year-old who contacted Childline said: “I am home schooled because I was bullied at school, but I am scared of my mum. She threatens to kill me and has hurt me in the past. She fights with her boyfriend a lot too and it frightens me when it gets physical. Mum is very controlling; I am not even allowed to leave the house or cross a road alone. I have nobody to speak to about what is going on.’’

Last year, a Bill was introduced to Parliament to raise standards in education and promote children’s wellbeing. It included several measures to support children educated at home, including a register of children not in school – a long-standing call from the NSPCC.

There are many reasons why families educate their children at home. Some choose to as a result of failure on the part of school to meet their child’s needs, while many were forced to during the pandemic and have continued because it worked well for their children.

Home education is not a safeguarding concern, and the NSPCC supports parents’ right to home educate.

However, evidence from Child Safeguarding Practice Reviews shows there are some children within this cohort who may require the attention of safeguarding agencies because they are at risk of harm and may not be visible to services.

Local authorities here in the North East and across the country are responsible for safeguarding children educated at home, and the NSPCC is urging the Government to provide them with funding to ensure no child falls through the cracks.

The charity will continue to call for this, but parents and carers can access advice and support in the meantime through the NSPCC website.

And of course, our Childline counsellors and website are available around the clock to offer guidance and support to any young person who is worried about anything.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​